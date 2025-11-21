Boston University Terriers take on the Harvard Crimson

Harvard Crimson (4-2) vs. Boston University Terriers (2-3) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and Boston University…

Harvard Crimson (4-2) vs. Boston University Terriers (2-3)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and Boston University square off in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Terriers have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Boston University allows 74.6 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Crimson have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Harvard is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Boston University averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Harvard allows. Harvard has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals. Ben Defty is shooting 65.1% and averaging 13.4 points.

Tey Barbour is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. Chandler Pigge is averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

