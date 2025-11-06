Boston University Terriers take on the Dartmouth Big Green in non-conference action

Dartmouth Big Green at Boston University Terriers Boston; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and Dartmouth meet in…

Dartmouth Big Green at Boston University Terriers

Boston; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and Dartmouth meet in non-conference action.

Boston University went 13-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Terriers averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 6.6 second-chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

Dartmouth finished 5-8 on the road and 8-19 overall a season ago. The Big Green shot 37.7% from the field and 27.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.