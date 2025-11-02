Boston University Terriers open season at home against the Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Boston University Terriers Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University starts the season at home…

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Boston University Terriers

Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University starts the season at home against Quinnipiac.

Boston University finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Terriers averaged 58.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.

Quinnipiac went 20-3 in MAAC action and 12-3 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats shot 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

