Boston University Terriers open season at home against the Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Boston University Terriers Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Quinnipiac in the season…

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Boston University Terriers

Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Quinnipiac in the season opener.

Boston University went 8-8 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Terriers averaged 58.1 points per game last season, 10.3 on free throws and 15.6 from 3-point range.

Quinnipiac finished 28-5 overall a season ago while going 12-3 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 10.6 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.