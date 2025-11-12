Boston University takes on Brown after McNair’s 20-point game

Brown Bears (0-2) at Boston University Terriers (1-1) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3.5; over/under is…

Brown Bears (0-2) at Boston University Terriers (1-1)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Brown after Michael McNair scored 20 points in Boston University’s 76-52 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Boston University went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Terriers averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 11.4 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

Brown finished 6-8 in Ivy League play and 6-7 on the road a season ago. The Bears allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 43.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

