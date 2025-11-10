Boston University set for road matchup with the Northeastern Huskies

Boston University Terriers (0-2) at Northeastern Huskies (1-1) Boston; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Boston University. Northeastern…

Boston University Terriers (0-2) at Northeastern Huskies (1-1)

Boston; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Boston University.

Northeastern went 2-10 at home last season while going 3-25 overall. The Huskies shot 36.0% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range last season.

Boston University finished 6-14 in Patriot action and 5-11 on the road a season ago. The Terriers shot 41.8% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.