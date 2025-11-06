Boston University plays Northwestern after Hughes’ 21-point game

Boston University Terriers (1-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on…

Boston University Terriers (1-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on Northwestern after Sam Hughes scored 21 points in Boston University’s 76-75 overtime win over the Northeastern Huskies.

Northwestern finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 15.2 bench points last season.

Boston University went 10-9 in Patriot League play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Terriers shot 43.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

