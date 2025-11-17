Boston University plays Columbia after McNair’s 21-point outing

Boston University Terriers (2-2) at Columbia Lions (2-1) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Columbia…

Boston University Terriers (2-2) at Columbia Lions (2-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Columbia after Michael McNair scored 21 points in Boston University’s 91-79 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

Columbia finished 12-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lions averaged 7.8 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Boston University finished 3-12 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Terriers averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

