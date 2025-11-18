Boston University plays Columbia after McNair’s 21-point game

Boston University Terriers (2-2) at Columbia Lions (2-1) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under…

Boston University Terriers (2-2) at Columbia Lions (2-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Columbia after Michael McNair scored 21 points in Boston University’s 91-79 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

Columbia went 12-15 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Lions averaged 78.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.1 last season.

Boston University finished 10-9 in Patriot League action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Terriers averaged 11.9 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.