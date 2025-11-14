Boston University hosts Merrimack following Shelton’s 20-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (0-3) at Boston University Terriers (2-1)
Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Boston University after Ernest Shelton scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 76-62 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.
Boston University finished 16-16 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Terriers averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.
Merrimack finished 15-7 in MAAC play and 9-8 on the road last season. The Warriors averaged 9.5 steals, 3.8 blocks and 8.4 turnovers per game last season.
