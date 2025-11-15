Boston University hosts Merrimack following Shelton’s 20-point game

Merrimack Warriors (0-3) at Boston University Terriers (2-1) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is…

Merrimack Warriors (0-3) at Boston University Terriers (2-1)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Boston University after Ernest Shelton scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 76-62 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

Boston University finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Terriers averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 11.4 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from deep.

Merrimack finished 18-15 overall with a 9-8 record on the road last season. The Warriors averaged 65.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.2 last season.

