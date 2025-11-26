Boston scores 12 as Holy Cross beats Worcester State 77-53

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tyler Boston scored 12 points as Holy Cross beat Worcester State 77-53 on Wednesday. Boston added…

Boston added seven rebounds for the Crusaders (2-6). Aidan Richard added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Gabe Warren had 11 points.

The Lancers were led by Ayme Daguilh, who posted 21 points and six rebounds. Worcester State got 12 points from Johnny Annan.

Holy Cross took the lead for good with 10:41 left in the first half. The score was 28-20 at halftime, with Warren racking up 10 points. Holy Cross outscored Worcester State by 16 points over the final half, while Boston led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

