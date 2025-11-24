Boston leads Holy Cross against Siena after 22-point showing

Siena Saints (3-2) at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-5) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -8.5; over/under…

Siena Saints (3-2) at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays Siena after Tyler Boston scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 79-66 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Crusaders play their first home game after going 1-5 to begin the season. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot League with 6.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Richard averaging 1.8.

The Saints are 1-1 on the road. Siena scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Holy Cross averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 70.4 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 80.3 Holy Cross gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 14 points. Boston is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.7 points.

Gavin Doty is averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Saints. Tasman Goodrick is averaging 12.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.