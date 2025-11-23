Boston leads Holy Cross against Siena after 22-point performance

Siena Saints (3-2) at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-5) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Siena…

Siena Saints (3-2) at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Siena after Tyler Boston scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 79-66 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Crusaders play their first home game after going 1-5 to start the season. Holy Cross is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Saints are 1-1 in road games. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Tasman Goodrick averaging 9.4.

Holy Cross averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Siena allows. Siena’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (49.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Gavin Doty is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Saints. Goodrick is averaging 12.2 points.

