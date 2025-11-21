Boston College visits UMass following Carmody’s 22-point game

Boston College Eagles (3-3) at UMass Minutewomen (4-0)
Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays UMass after Lily Carmody scored 22 points in Boston College’s 72-65 loss to the Harvard Crimson.
UMass went 17-15 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutewomen shot 40.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.
The Eagles have gone 0-1 away from home. Boston College averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
