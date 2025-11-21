Boston College visits UMass following Carmody’s 22-point game

Boston College Eagles (3-3) at UMass Minutewomen (4-0) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays UMass…

Boston College Eagles (3-3) at UMass Minutewomen (4-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays UMass after Lily Carmody scored 22 points in Boston College’s 72-65 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

UMass went 17-15 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutewomen shot 40.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Eagles have gone 0-1 away from home. Boston College averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

