Boston College visits Temple after Ford’s 22-point game

Boston College Eagles (1-2) at Temple Owls (2-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Boston College after Derrian Ford scored 22 points in Temple’s 90-63 win against the La Salle Explorers.

Temple finished 17-15 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 10.8 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Boston College went 12-19 overall with a 0-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

