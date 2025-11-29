Murray State Racers (5-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (4-5) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College…

Murray State Racers (5-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (4-5)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Murray State in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Eagles are 4-5 in non-conference play. Boston College has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Racers are 5-2 in non-conference play. Murray State averages 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Boston College averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 18.2 more points per game (82.9) than Boston College gives up to opponents (64.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Carmody is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles. Jocelyne Grier is averaging 8.1 points.

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 17.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

