Boston College takes on Citadel after Hand’s 20-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (0-1)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -17.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays Citadel after Donald Hand Jr. scored 20 points in Boston College’s 83-78 overtime loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Boston College went 9-8 at home a season ago while going 12-19 overall. The Eagles gave up 75.8 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Citadel went 0-19 in SoCon games and 0-12 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.0 steals, 2.0 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

