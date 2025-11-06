Boston College pulls away midway through first half and rolls over The Citadel 76-47

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. scored 18 points to lead Boston College to a 76-47 victory over…

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. scored 18 points to lead Boston College to a 76-47 victory over The Citadel on Thursday night.

Hand missed all seven of his 3-point attempts but finished 5-of-14 shooting from the floor and 8 of 14 from the free-throw line. Chase Forte added 12 points, six assists and two steals for Boston College (1-1) in its home opener.

The Citadel (1-1) started the game with a 16-7 surge and BC answered with a 23-2 run, capped by a Jayden Hastings’ dunk, and later led 38-24 at the break. Forte scored eight points, and Hand and Marko Radunovic chipped in with seven apiece in the first half to pace the Eagles.

Hastings tipped in another dunk that made it 59-35 with about 10 minutes left.

Christian Moore made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for The Citadel, which shot 30% from the field. Sola Adebisi scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Eagles are 7-0 against current members of the Southern Conference.

