Boston College hosts Holy Cross to start season

Holy Cross Crusaders at Boston College Eagles Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Holy Cross in…

Holy Cross Crusaders at Boston College Eagles

Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Holy Cross in the season opener.

Boston College finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

Holy Cross went 11-7 on the road and 19-12 overall last season. The Crusaders averaged 15.0 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.