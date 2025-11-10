Boston College hosts Cent. Conn. St. for cross-conference game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-1) at Boston College Eagles (1-1) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-1) at Boston College Eagles (1-1)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Cent. Conn. St. in non-conference play.

Boston College finished 12-19 overall last season while going 9-8 at home. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

Cent. Conn. St. went 25-7 overall with a 12-3 record on the road last season. The Blue Devils averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 10.8 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

