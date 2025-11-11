Boston College Eagles play the Rider Broncs in non-conference play

Rider Broncs (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (2-1) Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Rider…

Rider Broncs (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (2-1)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Rider in a non-conference matchup.

Boston College finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Eagles averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point distance last season.

Rider finished 7-22 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Broncs allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shot 40.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

