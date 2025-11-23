Boston College Eagles and the Tulane Green Wave square off in Charleston, South Carolina

Tulane Green Wave (3-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Tulane Green Wave (3-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Boston College square off at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Eagles are 3-3 in non-conference play. Boston College ranks sixth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 39.5 rebounds. Aidan Shaw leads the Eagles with 9.2 boards.

The Green Wave are 3-2 in non-conference play. Tulane allows 77.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Boston College’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Boston College gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 11.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3%.

Rowan Brumbaugh is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

