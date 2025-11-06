Boston College and New Hampshire meet for out-of-conference matchup

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (0-1) Boston; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Boston…

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (0-1)

Boston; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Boston College for a non-conference matchup.

Boston College finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Eagles shot 41.3% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

New Hampshire finished 4-13 in America East play and 5-13 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 9.1 assists per game on 19.1 made field goals last season.

