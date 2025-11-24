Borden leads Utah Tech against Arizona State after 25-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-0) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays Arizona State after Kaylee Borden scored 25 points in Utah Tech’s 71-63 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-0 in home games. Arizona State scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Utah Tech finished 6-25 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Trailblazers allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.