Borden leads Utah Tech against Arizona State after 25-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-0)
Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays Arizona State after Kaylee Borden scored 25 points in Utah Tech’s 71-63 victory against the Portland State Vikings.
The Sun Devils have gone 3-0 in home games. Arizona State scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.
Utah Tech finished 6-25 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Trailblazers allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.