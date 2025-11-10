Boozer leads No. 6 Duke against Army after 25-point game

Duke Blue Devils (2-0) at Army Black Knights (1-1) West Point, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Duke Blue Devils (2-0) at Army Black Knights (1-1)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke takes on Army after Cameron Boozer scored 25 points in Duke’s 95-54 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Army went 17-16 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Black Knights averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

Duke finished 22-1 in ACC play and 10-1 on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 62.8 points per game and shot 38.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

