Boozer has 35 points and 12 rebounds as No. 4 Duke beats Indiana State 100-62

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman forward Cameron Boozer scored 23 of his season-high 35 points in the first half as…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman forward Cameron Boozer scored 23 of his season-high 35 points in the first half as No. 4 Duke put together three double-figure scoring runs on the way to beating Indiana State 100-62 on Friday night.

Boozer, who also had 12 rebounds and five assists, finished 13 for 16 from the field after connecting on nine of 10 first-half shots. He made both his 3-point attempts and went 7 for 11 at the foul line.

Caleb Foster added 14 points and Dame Sarr had 10 for Duke (4-0), which geared up for Tuesday’s showdown against No. 25 Kansas in New York City by reaching 100 points in consecutive games for the first time in nearly eight years.

Sterling Young’s 14 points, Ian Scott’s 13 and Camp Wagner’s 11 paced Indiana State (2-2), which committed 12 of its 18 turnovers in the opening half.

Boozer’s 35 points tied for the second-most by a Duke freshman behind Cooper Flagg’s 42 last season vs. Notre Dame.

The Sycamores drained four 3-pointers — two each by Wagner and Young — in the first 3 1/2 minutes for a 14-4 lead. Duke followed with an 11-0 run before Bruno Alocen’s 3-pointer for Indiana State and another 11-0 Blue Devils rally.

Then came a 13-0 spurt, with Boozer providing six of those points.

Until the last four minutes of the half, the Sycamores had three 2-point field goals — and two came on goaltending calls. Indiana State didn’t attempt a free throw until there was 1:23 left in the period, and six of its 12 first-half field goals were 3-pointers.

Indiana State was facing a power-conference opponent for the only time this season.

Up Next

Indiana State: Wednesday at home vs. Louisiana Tech.

Duke: Tuesday night vs. Kansas at Madison Square Garden.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.