Booth’s 26 help Samford beat South Carolina State 82-72

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth had 26 points in Samford’s 82-72 win over South Carolina State on Friday. Booth…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth had 26 points in Samford’s 82-72 win over South Carolina State on Friday.

Booth also had six rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (1-1). Dylan Faulkner scored 19 points and added three blocks. Keaton Norris shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (0-2) were led in scoring by James Morrow, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Obie Bronston Jr. added 16 points for South Carolina State. Jayden Johnson also had 13 points and eight assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.