Booth leads Samford against Texas Southern after 26-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (1-1) at Texas Southern Tigers (0-2)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Texas Southern after Jadin Booth scored 26 points in Samford’s 82-72 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Texas Southern finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Tigers averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Samford went 12-7 in SoCon action and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 82.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

