Booth leads Samford against No. 21 Arkansas after 23-point game

Samford Bulldogs (2-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -26; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits No. 21 Arkansas after Jadin Booth scored 23 points in Samford’s 93-90 overtime win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

Arkansas finished 22-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Razorbacks gave up 71.4 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Samford finished 12-7 in SoCon action and 9-7 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 32.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

