Booth leads Samford against FGCU after 21-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2) at Samford Bulldogs (3-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays FGCU after Jadin Booth scored 21 points in Samford’s 84-77 overtime win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in home games. Samford has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

FGCU went 19-15 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

