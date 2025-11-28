Boopie Miller, Jaron Pierre Jr. rally unbeaten SMU past Mississippi State 87-81 in OT

STARKSVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Boopie Miller had six of his 28 points in overtime, Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 24 and…

STARKSVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Boopie Miller had six of his 28 points in overtime, Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 24 and SMU beat Mississippi State 87-81 on Friday night to remain unbeaten.

Pierre had a three-point play and Miller made two free throws to tie it 72-all with 53 seconds left in regulation. Quincy Ballard dunked for the Bulldogs, but Miller hit a jumper to force OT.

Miller hit a jumper to begin the extra period and connected again to put SMU up 78-76 as the Mustangs stayed in front over the final 2:55.

Miller made 9 of 19 shots with five 3-pointers for SMU (8-0). He was 5 for 5 at the free-throw line and grabbed nine rebounds. Pierre made 11 of 21 shots. Corey Washington totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds. Samet Yigitoglu had a game-high 13 boards.

Jayden Epps scored 21 points to lead Mississippi State (3-4). Ja’Borri McGhee added 17 points and Josh Hubbard scored 16. Ballard finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Achor Achor had a team-high 12 boards.

Epps sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to help Mississippi State take a 43-39 lead into halftime.

Hubbard was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to give Mississippi State its largest lead at 61-52 with nine minutes left to play. Miller answered with a four-point play and a 3-pointer to ignite the Mustangs’ rally.

SMU: The Mustangs travel to play No. 24 Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs travel to play Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

