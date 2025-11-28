Boone scores 22 as Western Kentucky knocks off Wichita State 75-70

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Armelo Boone scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 75-70 win against Wichita State on Friday, in…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Armelo Boone scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 75-70 win against Wichita State on Friday, in the Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Boone shot 8 of 14 from the field, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Hilltoppers (5-2). Teagan Moore and Grant Newell each scored 18 points. Moore was 6 of 11 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line with six rebounds. Moore shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range.

Kenyon Giles led the way for the Shockers (4-4) with 18 points and six rebounds. Karon Boyd added 15 points for Wichita State. Brian Amuneke also had 11 points.

Western Kentucky went into halftime leading Wichita State 33-29, riding 14 first-half points from Boone.

Western Kentucky used a 10-0 second-half run come back from a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 47-46 with 11:31 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Newell had 13 second-half points.

