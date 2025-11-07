Booker’s 22 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals leads No. 4 Texas women past No. 24 Richmond 85-56

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 22 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, and No. 4 Texas defeated No.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) —

Madison Booker had 22 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, and No. 4 Texas defeated No. 24 Richmond 85-56 Friday night.

Texas (2-0) has won 26 straight games at home.

Richmond (1-1) has lost 24 straight against teams ranked in the AP Top 25, dating to February 2006.

Jordan Lee scored 16 points for Texas, and freshman Aaliyah Crump had 14. Bryanna Preston had nine points and three steals, and Rori Harmon passed for six assists.

The Longhorns hit 54.7% from the field, better than they shot from the free-throw line (45.8%), and had 15 steals.

Texas, leading by 11 at halftime, pulled away by outscoring Richmond 31-19 in the third quarter. The Longhorns converted 13 of 17 shots from the field in the period. Crump scored 10 points.

Maggie Doogan, the Atlantic 10 Conference player of the year last season, led Richmond with 22 points and seven rebounds but committed seven of Richmond’s 24 turnovers, which the Longhorns converted into 26 points.

Richmond lost starting guard Alicia Newell midway through the first quarter. She suffered a broken nose and a concussion, according to a team spokesman, on a foul by Crump. Officials reviewed the play but did not upgrade the foul to a flagrant.

Newell had a quick six points and two steals, scoring fast-break baskets on both, before the injury.

A few minutes later, Texas began a 14-0 push during which Richmond went scoreless for seven minutes bridging both halves.

Richmond is at William & Mary on Wednesday, and Texas hosts Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday.

