Bond scores 23, Northern Iowa downs CSU Northridge 86-57

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Leon Bond III scored 23 points helped Northern Iowa defeat CSU Northridge 86-57 on Thursday.

Bond also contributed five assists and three steals for the Panthers (1-0). Trey Campbell added 13 points while shooting 4 for 13, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Ben Schwieger shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. led the way for the Matadors (1-1) with 21 points. Josiah Davis added nine points and six assists, and Mahmoud Fofana finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 16:38 remaining in the first half. The score was 46-32 at halftime, with Campbell racking up 11 points. Bond scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

