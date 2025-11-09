Bond leads Northern Iowa against South Dakota State after 23-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts South Dakota State after Leon Bond III scored 23 points in Northern Iowa’s 86-57 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

Northern Iowa went 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 16.3 bench points last season.

South Dakota State went 11-6 in Summit League play and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Jackrabbits averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.