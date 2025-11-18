Bolden leads NJIT against Drexel after 23-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (3-1) at Drexel Dragons (1-3) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9.5; over/under is 133.5…

NJIT Highlanders (3-1) at Drexel Dragons (1-3)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Drexel after David Bolden scored 23 points in NJIT’s 93-81 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Drexel went 18-15 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Dragons averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

NJIT finished 6-25 overall last season while going 1-16 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 4.8 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

