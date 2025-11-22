Boise State takes on UC Riverside after Thompson’s 24-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-4) at Boise State Broncos (4-1) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts…

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-4) at Boise State Broncos (4-1)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts UC Riverside after Tatum Thompson scored 24 points in Boise State’s 86-65 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Broncos are 4-0 on their home court. Boise State is ninth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

UC Riverside finished 13-9 in Big West action and 7-11 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 11.7 assists per game on 21.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

