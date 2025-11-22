Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Boise State takes on…

Boise State takes on UC Riverside after Thompson’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:44 AM

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-4) at Boise State Broncos (4-1)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts UC Riverside after Tatum Thompson scored 24 points in Boise State’s 86-65 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Broncos are 4-0 on their home court. Boise State is ninth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

UC Riverside finished 13-9 in Big West action and 7-11 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 11.7 assists per game on 21.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up