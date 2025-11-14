Boise State plays Montana State after Meadow’s 21-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (1-3) at Boise State Broncos (2-1) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays…

Montana State Bobcats (1-3) at Boise State Broncos (2-1)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Montana State after Andrew Meadow scored 21 points in Boise State’s 85-65 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Boise State finished 13-2 at home last season while going 26-11 overall. The Broncos averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

Montana State went 3-14 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 7.2 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

