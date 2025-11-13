Boise State hosts UC Davis following Epps’ 20-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (3-0) at Boise State Broncos (2-0) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes…

UC Davis Aggies (3-0) at Boise State Broncos (2-0)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on Boise State after Nyla Epps scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 75-52 victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

Boise State went 18-15 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Broncos averaged 6.8 steals, 5.5 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

UC Davis went 15-8 in Big West play and 8-7 on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 7.7 steals, 4.4 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

