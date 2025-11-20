Boise State hosts Seattle U following Bigovic’s 20-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (2-3) at Boise State Broncos (3-1) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-3) at Boise State Broncos (3-1)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces Boise State after Andjela Bigovic scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 75-73 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Boise State went 18-15 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Broncos averaged 15.1 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

The Redhawks are 0-2 on the road. Seattle U is eighth in the WCC scoring 61.2 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

