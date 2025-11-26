Boise State Broncos square off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-5) vs. Boise State Broncos (5-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-5) vs. Boise State Broncos (5-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and Boise State square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Broncos have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Boise State averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Fighting Hawks are 1-5 in non-conference play. North Dakota ranks third in college basketball with 32.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ava Miller averaging 8.8.

Boise State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 15.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 54.2%.

Miller is averaging 10.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Walker Demers is averaging 10.3 points.

