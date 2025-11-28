Boise State Broncos and the Tulane Green Wave meet in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Tulane Green Wave (3-3) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise…

Tulane Green Wave (3-3) vs. Boise State Broncos (6-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Tulane at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Broncos are 6-1 in non-conference play. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 72.0 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Green Wave have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Tulane averages 17.5 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Boise State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Broncos. Dani Bayes is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.7%.

Kanija Daniel is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 13 points and 2.5 steals. Amira Mabry is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.