Blyden’s 20 help Toledo defeat Detroit Mercy 90-83

Leroy Blyden Jr.’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Detroit Mercy 90-83 on Saturday.

Blyden also contributed seven assists for the Rockets (2-2). Sonny Wilson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds and five assists. Austin Parks shot 7 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Titans (1-3) were led by Orlando Lovejoy, who posted 18 points, five assists and two steals. TJ Nadeau added 15 points for Detroit Mercy. Ayden Carter also recorded 12 points and six rebounds.

Toledo led Detroit Mercy at the half, 41-37, with Blyden (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Toledo took the lead for good with 10:13 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Wilson to make it a 65-64 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

