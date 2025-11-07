Bloch’s 24 lead Northern Colorado past Colorado Christian 101-65

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zack Bloch’s 24 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Colorado Christian 101-65 on Friday. Bloch finished 7…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zack Bloch’s 24 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Colorado Christian 101-65 on Friday.

Bloch finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line for the Bears (2-0). Brock Wisne scored 18 points while going 7 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Ring Nyeri shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points while adding six rebounds.

The Cougars were led by Pierce Bazil, who posted 13 points. Bobby McWard added 13 points for Colorado Christian, and Joshua Reid had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

