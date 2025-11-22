Bland leads Saint Peter’s against UMass-Lowell after 21-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-5) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-3) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-5) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-3)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on UMass-Lowell after Brent Bland scored 21 points in Saint Peter’s 81-70 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Saint Peter’s went 12-16 overall a season ago while going 6-6 at home. The Peacocks averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

The River Hawks are 0-4 on the road. UMass-Lowell is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

