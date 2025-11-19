Blakes scores 28 for No. 17 Vanderbilt women in 87-49 rout of Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 28 points and made five 3-pointers for No. 17 Vanderbilt in an…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 28 points and made five 3-pointers for No. 17 Vanderbilt in an 87-49 rout of Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Blakes, who was 10-of-16 shooting, also had nine rebounds, six steals and three assists. Her six-steal tally is the second most in her career.

It was the 23rd consecutive game that Blakes has scored in double figures. She entered the game averaging 22.7 points per game, 14th in the nation.

Sacha Washington added 15 for the Commodores (4-0) on 7-of-9 shooting to go with six rebounds. Justine Pissott had 12 points and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 11.

The Commodores scored 23 in each of the first two quarters to take a 46-24 lead into the break. They took the lead 1:16 into the game and never relinquished it, using a 16-3 run to create a 20-6 lead.

Tatum Boettjer was the only player for the Lady Toppers to reach double figures with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Tia Shelling had nine points and seven rebounds, but turned the ball over eight times. Western Kentucky shot 33% from the field (18-55) and 3-point territory (6-18).

It’s a fourth straight 4-0 start to a season by the Commodores, the first time in program history they’ve accomplished that.

Vanderbilt will host Alabama State on Friday.

Western Kentucky will face Illinois on the road next Wednesday. ___

