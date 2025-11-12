Blakes scores 26 points, leads No. 19 Vanderbilt women over Austin Peay 75-65

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 26 points, Sacha Washington had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds,…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 26 points, Sacha Washington had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Vanderbilt pulled away in the third quarter to beat Austin Peay 75-65 on Wednesday night

Aubrey Galvan made two 3-pointers and scored 11 of her 18 points in the third quarter as Vanderbilt stretched its five-point halftime lead to 63-51. Blakes hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth, but neither team scored for more than three minutes before Washington’s free throw made it 67-51 with about six minutes left.

Austin Peay (1-1) pulled to 73-65 but didn’t get any closer.

Blakes was 8 of 20 from the field with a pair of 3s and shot 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Aiyana Mitchell scored nine of her 10 points in the second half for the Commodores, who are off to a 3-0 start for the fourth straight season.

Kyra Perkins scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Austin Peay. Veronaye Charlton added 13 points and Ines Gnahore had 11.

Blakes scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the first half to help the Commodores build a 38-33 halftime advantage. Perkins scored 10 first-half points for the Governors.

Vanderbilt is 19-1 in the series. Austin Peay won the inaugural matchup, 81-61, at home on Dec. 19, 1977.

Up next

Austin Peay: The Governors host Indiana State on Sunday.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are on the road on Nov. 19 against Western Kentucky.

