Blakes leads No. 17 Vanderbilt against Alabama State after 28-point showing

Alabama State Lady Hornets (1-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Vanderbilt hosts Alabama State after Mikayla Blakes scored 28 points in Vanderbilt’s 87-49 victory against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers.

Vanderbilt finished 13-4 at home last season while going 22-11 overall. The Commodores averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 35.8 in the paint, 23.4 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

The Lady Hornets are 0-3 in road games. Alabama State ranks second in the SWAC with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Clearia Peterson averaging 6.4.

