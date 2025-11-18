Blakeney’s 13 help Drexel beat NJIT 75-43

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Blakeney and Kevon Vanderhorst each scored 13 points in Drexel’s 75-43 victory against NJIT on Tuesday.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Blakeney and Kevon Vanderhorst each scored 13 points in Drexel’s 75-43 victory against NJIT on Tuesday.

Blakeney added nine rebounds for the Dragons (2-3). Vanderhorst went 5 of 9 from the field.

The Highlanders (3-2) were led in scoring by Ari Fulton, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Drexel took the lead with 12:50 left in the first half and did not trail again. Vanderhorst led his team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 32-18 at the break. Drexel pulled away with a 15-2 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 24 points. Blakeney led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

